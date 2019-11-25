Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Eloise Schwantes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church
M-347 Elm Avenue
Marshfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Schwantes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise Schwantes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloise Schwantes Obituary
Eloise Schwantes

Spencer - Eloise Rene Schwantes, age 91, of Spencer, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, M-347 Elm Avenue, Marshfield, WI. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am Saturday until the time of the service at the church.

She was born December 27, 1927 in the Town of Rock to the late Gustav and Loretta (Dietsche) Pischer. Eloise graduated from Spencer High School. On September 24, 1949 she married Herbert Schwantes at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spencer. She worked as a cheese packer for many years at Land O'Lakes.

Eloise enjoyed playing cards, sewing, weaving rugs, puzzles, gardening and her church groups. She loved spending time with her great nieces and great nephews.

Survivors include many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and siblings; Beverly Pischer, Darlene Breheim, Donald Pischer and Lucille Endries.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -