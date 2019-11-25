|
Eloise Schwantes
Spencer - Eloise Rene Schwantes, age 91, of Spencer, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, M-347 Elm Avenue, Marshfield, WI. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
She was born December 27, 1927 in the Town of Rock to the late Gustav and Loretta (Dietsche) Pischer. Eloise graduated from Spencer High School. On September 24, 1949 she married Herbert Schwantes at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spencer. She worked as a cheese packer for many years at Land O'Lakes.
Eloise enjoyed playing cards, sewing, weaving rugs, puzzles, gardening and her church groups. She loved spending time with her great nieces and great nephews.
Survivors include many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and siblings; Beverly Pischer, Darlene Breheim, Donald Pischer and Lucille Endries.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019