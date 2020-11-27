Elroy SalzwedelChili - Elroy Frank Salzwedel, age 87, of Chili, Wisconsin passed away quietly at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2020.Elroy was born September 28, 1933 to William and Rose (Meyers) Salzwedel in the Town of Rock. He was married to the love of his life Velda (Kiddoo) on June 27, 1950. Together they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary this past June. Elroy worked for Eddie Madison repairing car radiators on the south end of town. There he basically taught himself how to work on cars and teach his sons, along with having a small dairy farm in the Town of Lynn. He also began his 38 years of working at Hub City Foods, later Fleming. Dad made many memories and many friends.Together Elroy and Velda raised 10 children, Roger, Linda Scheel, Sandy (Dave) Ellis, Debbie Rosandich, Larry (Jackie), Susan (Jeff) Ludwig, Jalaine (Steve) Specht, Robin (Duane) Zinthefer, William (Jenny), and Jeffrey (Melissa). Grandpa Elroy was also blessed with 32 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and 10 step-grandchildren. Elroy was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law Ramona Kiddoo, brothers William, Harold, Ray, and Gorden, and sisters Ruth, Eda, and Lila, his first-born son Roger, son-in-law James Scheel, and grandchildren Nicole, Jamie, and Troy.Elroy was "Mr. Fix It" and some of his inventions should have been patented. Daddy was a very special man, and he loved so many things - the Packers, Fleet Farm, hunting, and his best fur-friend Spirit. The kids would always say that dog was the 11th child - he sure loved that dog! Daddy always loved to tell his children and grandchildren so many stories... if you haven't heard an Elroy story, you haven't lived! We always said Dad could talk to any stranger he would meet anywhere. He was never afraid to stop on the side of a road and change someone's tire. Not everyone is as blessed as Velda and his 10 children and family to have had such a special man in our lives. We will always carry you in our hearts forever.Daddy -Those we love don't go awayThey walk beside us everydayUnseen, unheard, but always nearStill loved, stilled missed, and always dear.