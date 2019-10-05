Services
Elsie Langrehr
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
604 S. Chestnut Street
Marshfield, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
604 S. Chestnut Street
Marshfield, WI
Elsie V. Langrehr


1926 - 2019
Elsie V. Langrehr Obituary
Elsie V. Langrehr

Marshfield - Elsie V. Langrehr, age 93, of Marshfield, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (604 S. Chestnut Street) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Elsie was born June 5, 1926, the daughter of Jacob and Alexandra (Heikkila) Belmas in Meadville, WI. She graduated from Hurley High School. On February 15, 1947 Elsie was united in marriage to the love of her life Alfred Langrehr. Elsie held many jobs including Pharmacy Tech at St Joseph's Hospital for over 13 years but especially enjoyed her time as a "House Parent" at Sunburst Youth Homes in Marshfield.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing, camping, and Bible Studies. She especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

Elsie is lovingly survived by her children: Bruce (Lin) Langrehr of Oshkosh and Greg (Karen) Langrehr or Park Falls, WI.; grandchildren: Sarah (Mackenzie) Iwen, Scott (Heather) Langrehr, Lisa Langrehr (Ben Loos); great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. She will truly be missed.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents: Jacob and Alexandra; her husband: Alfred; as well as her siblings.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Marshfield.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com

Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
