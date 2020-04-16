|
Elsie Woik
Colby - Elsie Woik, age 92, began her greatest adventure on April 14, 2020 when she met her Lord in person.
Elsie Ann (Mueller) Woik was born May 30, 1927, to George and Anna (Seeger) Mueller at her parent's home in rural Edgar. She was the youngest of 13 children. Elsie's family later moved to Abbotsford where she attended Abbotsford schools.
On June 14, 1927, Elsie was united in marriage to Ralph Woik at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford. Together they had three children- Diane, Duane, and Denis. They farmed together in rural Owen until 1977, when they sold the farm and built a home in the city of Owen. Elsie was an active member of the First United Church of Christ in Colby. She actively volunteered for many school, church, and community functions throughout her lifetime. Elsie moved into the Waterford in Colby in 2011, where she resided until she passed.
Elsie will be remembered for her zest for living. She loved the simple things in life and had a wonderful sense of humor. Elsie made friends quickly wherever she went. She loved and cared for people and made a connection with all of those who had the pleasure of getting to know her. Elsie loved spending time with her family and friends, reading, playing cards, and traveling with her husband. She will be remembered for her art of story-telling, exceptional sheepshead skills, and warm, welcoming smile.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Larry) Herington of Owen, Duane (Betsy) Woik of Portland, OR, daughter-in-law, Kris Woik of Colby, and sister-in-law, Ellen Woik of Mayville. She was the proud grandmother of Kari (Mike) Johnson of Fall Creek, Tina Herington of Marshfield, Lara (Luke) Johnson of Fall Creek, Elise Woik of Abbotsford, Hanah Woik of Milwaukee, Shawn (Lola) Mykisen of Lincoln City, OR, and Jeramie (Amie) Mykisen of Silverton, OR. She was the great-grandma of Brett (Makayla) and Breanne Johnson, Justine and Logan Flink, Kendra, Madisen and Larissa Johnson.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, son, Denis, and 12 siblings.
Arrangements will be held at a later date.
"Please remember me with joy and laughter as that's the way I will remember and have enjoyed all of you."
