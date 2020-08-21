1/1
Emily D. Kraemer
De Pere - Emily D. Kraemer, 26, passed away at home, in her sleep, Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida and currently resided in De Pere, WI. Emily attended elementary school, middle school, and high school in Mukwonago, WI. She studied political science and pre-law at U.W. Whitewater, graduating with a B.S. Degree in Political Science, 2015. She studied law and De Paul University in Chicago for one year, then transferred to Marquette Law School in Milwaukee, completing her law studies with a Juris Doctorate in May, 2019. Constitutional Law was her favorite.

Emily was a passionate attorney, and animal rights advocate. She devoted much of her time to the care and respectful treatment of animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family (she loved her aunts, uncles and grandmother), reading, cooking, quilting, and touring ships.

She is survived by her loving mother, M. Carol Kraemer, Oak Creek, WI, her biological parents, John Kraemer, Jacksonville, FL, Debra Walton, Florida, Aunt Christa Chantelois, Appleton, WI, Aunt Jackie (Chris) Lokvam, Madison, WI, Uncle Steve Kraemer, Tomahawk, WI, Uncle Greg Kraemer, Hartford, WI, Uncle Dave (Barb) Kraemer, Braham, MN. She is further survived by her brother Nathan Kraemer, Florida, cousins Heather (Dekamin) Chantelois-Kashall, Appleton, WI and Spencer Chantelois, Appleton, WI. She was an aunt to four nephews in Florida and is survived by her very dear grandmother, Carrie Kraemer, Oak Creek, WI.

Emily was preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Kraemer in 1990, and grandfather, Richard Kraemer in 2008.

Emily's ashes will be buried at Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, WI with a private celebration of life held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Milwaukee Campus.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
