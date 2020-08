Or Copy this URL to Share

Emily Fijalkiewicz



Greenwood - EMILY FIJALKIEWICZ, age 91, of Greenwood, WI, died at Country Terrace Assisted Living, in Abbotsford, WI, on Monday, August 17, 2020. A graveside service for all to attend will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Withee, WI.



Cuddie Funeral Home, of Greenwood, is assisting the family with arrangements.









