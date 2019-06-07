|
Eric Colby
Abbotsford - Eric S. Colby, age 38, of Abbotsford, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Family and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Mitch Klieforth, Rod Dahl, Travis Haakenson and Michael English.
Eric was born on April 13, 1981, the son of Steve and Sharee (Thomsen) Colby in Marshfield. He graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1999. Eric worked at Weather Shield in Medford, as a police officer in Stratford and with the family business, Colby Excavating.
Eric loved fishing, playing piano, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. He had the ability to lighten the mood and make anyone laugh. Most importantly, Eric cherished his family.
Eric is survived by his parents, Steve and Sharee of Abbotsford; two sisters, Melissa (Jim) Colby-Mankowski of Madison, Trisha (Marty) Colby-Schwantes of Dorchester; a brother, Matthew Colby (Kielia Bruse) of Abbotsford. He is further survived by his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Thomsen of Medford and paternal grandmother, Caroline Colby of Abbotsford; Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved pets: Bean, Lana, Fessie and Baby.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Elmer Thomsen and paternal grandfather, William Colby; his uncle, Mark Colby and his pets, Kilo and Mogli.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 7, 2019