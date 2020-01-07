|
Ervin J. "Shorty" Dillinger
Stratford - Ervin J. "Shorty" Dillinger, 72, Stratford, passed away with family at his side on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Sue Eidahl will officiate.
Ervin was born on May 25, 1947 in Marshfield, to Charles and Mary (Steckler) Dillinger. He married Alice M. Radtke and they later divorced.
Shorty had been employed at Streu Construction for 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Kadrlik (Tom Miller) and Renee Goode, all of Stratford, and his grandchildren, Dillon and Drake Kadrlik and John, Michael and Matthew Goode. He is also survived by his sister, Clara Kaus of Auburndale. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Dean in infancy, 2 sisters, Inez and Frances and 2 brothers, Leonard and David.
Most people knew you as Shorty, the man with a streak of silver in his hair and gold in his heart. Laughing and joking with everyone as you made your way around town picking up scratch-off tickets and stopping at your favorite bar for a drink. All while making sure you didn't miss any of your game shows. We'll never forget all the amazing times we spent together. From the endless stories to the lifelong advice. Although our hearts are heavy, we know you are now in a better place and are no longer in pain.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020