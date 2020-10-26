1/1
Ervin L. Folz Jr.
Ervin L. Folz, Jr.

Marshfield - Ervin L. Folz, Jr., 86, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Burial will take place in McMillan Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date, where military rites will be conducted. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Folz, Micah Bell, Jesiah Bell, Tobiah Bell and Alexander Bell.

Ervin was born on February 12, 1934 in Marshfield, to Ervin A. and Martha (Tritz) Folz, Sr. and was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War from October 26, 1956 until his honorable discharge on August 14, 1958.

He married Carol M. Krostag on July 4, 1959 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. She died on June 1, 1986. He later married Patricia A. Spease on May 16, 1987 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield.

Erv had been employed at St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield, for 35 years until his retirement as Department Director. After retirement he continued to work for Wood County Department of Aging which he enjoyed very much. His hobbies included stained glass work, carpentry and radio control airplanes.

He is survived by his wife, Patti, two sons, Terry Folz and Tim Folz, and a stepdaughter, Kimberley (Shane) Bell. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is further survived by four sisters, Christine Michalski, Lucille Lang, Caroline Hagen and Darlene (Roger) Hanby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Carol, a stepson, Glenn Everson and brothers, Aloysius and Sylvester Folz.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
