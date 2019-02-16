|
Esther J. Murphy
Marshfield - Esther J. Murphy, 85, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 11:00 am on Monday until service time. Rev. Jon Guenther will officiate. Burial will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Esther was born on May 27, 1933 in the Town of Lynn, Clark County, to Ernest and Esther (Grassman) Todd.
She was united in marriage to Robert D. Murphy on September 7, 1957 in Granton. He died on July 27, 2011.
During her life, Esther had farmed with her husband and also worked at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen and Weyerhaeuser Company in Marshfield.
She enjoyed painting, sewing, gardening, word search, playing solitaire and Yahtzee. Her children were her pride and joy until her grandchildren came along. Then her great grandchildren came along and "ruled the roost."
She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Brown of Marshfield, five grandchildren, Lindsey Brown, Jessica (Jason) Smazal, Brenton (Dakota) Brown, Samuel Murphy and Molly Murphy and seven great grandchildren, Khloe, Cadence, Keegan, Ellie, Violet, Kashton and Kinnley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son Randy, brothers, Alvin, LeRoy, Leslie, Edward, and Ted Todd and a sister, Alma Franke.
The family will designate a memorial in Esther's name at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 16, 2019