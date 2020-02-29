|
|
Ethel Francis Roggenbauer
Oshkosh, formerly of Bakerville - Ethel Francis Roggenbauer found her peace on February 19, 2020 at The Waterford Assisted Living Facility in Oshkosh, Wisconsin after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ethel will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church in Bakerville, WI. Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ethel was born on January 10, 1935 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Felix and Esther Nelles. She grew up in Marshfield and graduated from Columbus High School. On May 18, 1957 she married Emil Roggenbauer Jr. and they celebrated 62 years together. They had one son, David.
Ethel and Emil lived in Milwaukee until 1976 when they moved home to Marshfield, more specifically to the house on the corner of B and BB in Bakerville. She took great pride in restoring that home to some of the original woodwork and creating a warm and inviting home. Many family celebrations were held at this home, as Ethel was an outstanding cook and her warm gracious smile and laughter made the kitchen the place to be when we were all there. Ethel was a woman of many talents. She loved sewing, knitting, and flowers and was famous for many fabulous family traditional recipes. Ethel was an active member of the Corpus Christi Church serving as a board member, cooking for funerals and special dinners and as a housekeeper at the Priest's Parsonage. After Emil retired, they enjoyed traveling the country side in the "white Cadillac." In her later years, they loved to drive to town to have lunch almost daily with their "Lunch Bunch" at the Patio Restaurant and various other eating establishments. She lived in the house on the corner until 2017 when failing health made the move to assisted living in Oshkosh necessary to be closer to her only child David.
She is survived by her husband Emil Roggenbauer Jr. of Oshkosh WI, her son David (Bernetta) Roggenbauer of Oshkosh WI, 2 Granddaughters; Sara Herrell (Ted Larson) of Kimberly WI and Laura (Karl) Biermann of Janesville WI, and 5 Great Grandchildren; Jordan Herrell, Alivia Larson, Porter Larson, Evelynn and Gordon Biermann. She is further survived by her siblings; June Ringstad of Colgate WI and Ed Nelles of Marshfield, plus many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Felix and Esther Nelles, brothers; Harold Nelles and Jerry Nelles.
The family wishes to thank the following: The Waterford Assisted Living of Oshkosh and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they gave Ethel in her final days and hours. We wish to also thank Mark Nelles and family for all the help they gave Emil and Ethel over the years.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be directed to Alzheimers Research Foundation or Heartland Hospice Care.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020