Eugene J. Landwehr
Unity - Eugene J. Landwehr, 83 of Unity, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. His Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church (201 S. Washington Street) in Unity. Rev. Amy Heinz will officiate. Visitation will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (201 S. LaSalle St.) in Spencer from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and again one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the church in Unity. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Unity.
Eugene was born December 31, 1936, the son of Martin and Minnie (Schallock) Landwehr in the township of Emmet. He attended school at Wescott, a one room school and then Stratford High School through the 10th grade.
Eugene worked on the road, putting modular homes together, even in Alaska with his brother Donald and friend Chuck Hilderbrandt. He worked at Stratford Homes and Wick Building Systems. Eugene was then self-employed for 50 years, owning Gateway Mobile Homes in Colby, WI. He then made service calls for furnaces and whatever needed fixing. His grandson Jeff and his brother Gordon worked for him, close by his side. Later he rebuilt appliances and sold them. Eugene was a Jack of all trades.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing smear with his family, listening to polka music and hosting polka dances in Unity, going to his grandson, Andy's car races, traveling, fixing appliances and most of all talking with people. Those that knew Eugene best will miss his smile, jokes and sense of humor. Eugene had a love for life and always was kind and very slow to anger. He was a well-respected citizen and father.
Eugene is lovingly survived by his children: Lori Andres of Spencer, Lisa Karl of Spencer; siblings: Jerold (Marie) Landwehr, Wilmer (Ione) Landwehr, Shirley (Ernest) Johnson and Donald (June) Landwehr. He is further survived by his three grandchildren: Jeffry (girlfriend April) Andres, Austin (Michelle) Karl and Andy (fiancé Stephanie) Karl; his sisters-in-law Elnora Landwehr and Betty Landwehr; his very special friend Darlene Halvorson and his black lab, Peppy. He will truly be missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife Janice (Daniels) Landwehr; his parents: Martin and Minnie and his siblings: Raymond, Lavern, Ivan, Gordon, and Allen Landwehr and Bernice Boucher; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Eddie Boucher, Ellen Landwehr and Edna Landwehr.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 1, 2020