Eugene J. "Gene" Pueschner
Marshfield - Eugene J. "Gene" Pueschner, 95, a long-time Marshfield resident, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on June 3, 2020 at Patriot Place Assisted Living in Berlin, WI.
Gene was born on May 27, 1925 in Little Black, WI, to Rudolph and Lucille (Schupp) Pueschner. He started school when he was 4 years old. Every day he would follow his older brothers to the one room schoolhouse they attended and was so quiet and attentive the teacher let him stay. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1942. At the time of graduation, he was only 16 years old. Following graduation, he worked as a postal mail clerk until he could enlist in the military. He entered the Marine Corps, serving in the Asiatic Pacific at the Battle of Okinawa and was later stationed at Saipan followed by occupational duty in Nagasaki, obtaining the rank of Corporal.
Upon his return from active duty he worked for Seibold Garage in the accounts payable department and then went to work for Northern Auto Supply (later Car Quest) until his retirement in 1992.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beverly Ludovic, on June 14, 1952 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield, and they spent 64 wonderful years together. She preceded him in death on September 2, 2016.
Gene was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. A devout Catholic, he would go to daily mass and then he and Bev would meet friends at The Patio Restaurant for breakfast and some good conversations. He was a proud grandfather attending basketball games, track and gymnastic meets, soccer matches and dance recitals, cheering on his grandchildren.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Jody (Bill) McConnell and Sherree Vanden Boogaard, all of Oshkosh; Shane (Mary) Pueschner of Madison; a daughter-in-law, Irene Pueschner of Marshfield; 8 grandchildren: Jason McConnell, Ian (Jill) McConnell, Kellen (Joe) Stellmacher, Ashley (Jacob) Bartol, Colin Pueschner, Ross Pueschner, Erin Pueschner, Caitlin Puescher, and 9 great-grandchildren: Camden, Kiernan, Hadley, Ronan, Finn, Nash, Bowen, Jack and Bennett. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Genevieve Pueschner, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Phyllis and Paul Waterman, and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Bev; a son, Eric; his parents; brother, Philip Pueschner; brother, Gordon Pueschner; sister and brother-in-law Estelle and Al Schreiber, and son-in-law James Vanden Boogaard.
We would like to thank the staff at Patriot Place for their kind and compassionate care of dad during the Covid-19 quarantine. Thank you for coming in early or on your days off and staying late to visit with him. Thank you for setting up the video chats and window visits so that we could see him. Your kindness meant so much to dad and us. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would also like the thank Heartland Hospice for their care and communication with family during this difficult time.
Due to COVID-19 a private family service and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date followed by committal and graveside military services. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, WI.
Dad on the day you were born God said, "Let there be a gentle soul with a caring heart, encouraging words, a warm laugh, and helping hands." - Author Unknown. We love you so very much and were blessed to have you as our dad. Give mom a kiss and hug from us.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.