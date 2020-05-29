Eugene Prien
Colby - Eugene J. Prien, age 91, of Colby, passed away surrounded by his loving family at the Colonial Center in Colby on Friday, May 29, 2020 under the tender care of Hope Hospice.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 20 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Riplinger with Military Honors provided by the Colby VFW Post #2227. Rev. Mark Neumann will officiate. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford.
Eugene was born on June 20, 1928, the son of Joseph and Ella (Thielke) Prien in Marshfield. He graduated from Colby High School. Gene was united in marriage to Darlene Molle on April 20, 1949 at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Riplinger. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2019.
Gene served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After his service, he worked as an auto mechanic before buying the Gambles Hardward Store in Colby. Gene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Colby where he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed playing the saxophone, snowmobiling and working on old cars.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Daniel) Kraschnewski of Medford, three grandsons; Ryan (Robin) Kraschnewski of Medford, Lucas (Rebecca) Kraschnewski of Green Bay and Jeffery (Kimberly) Kraschnewski of Medford, great-grandchildren; Ryder, Restyn, Rylan, Shaelyn and Daxton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene; a brother, Milton and a sister, Arlene Radtke.
The family requests memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Colby VFW Post #2227.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.