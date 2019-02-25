|
Evelyn A. Kobylinski
Thorp - EVELYN A. KOBYLINSKI, age 101, of Thorp, WI, passed away at Colonial Center, in Colby, WI, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Thorp. Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate, and burial will follow in Old St. Hedwig's Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Bolf, Craig Bolf, Jeremy Bolf, Tony Jackson, Chad Jackson, Brian Jackson and Michael Rolloff. Visitation will be held at the church, on Tuesday, from 9:30am until time of service.
Evelyn Angeline Pabich was born on March 30, 1917 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John and Stella (Sniegowski) Pabich. In 1921, her family moved to Thorp where she was raised on a farm and received her education, graduating from Thorp High School in 1935. She was united in marriage to Edward L. Kobylinski on June 15, 1936 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Thorp. They farmed until 1943, moved into Thorp where they lived for 5 years, and then in 1948, purchased and operated the Wildwood Tavern. After her husband's death on June 14, 1961, Evelyn sold the tavern and moved into Thorp. She worked as a clerk for Wolf Drugstore until retiring in 1998 at the young age of 80. Evelyn later moved to Morgan Plaza where she resided until moving to Marshfield to live with her daughter, Louise, in 2010. In 2016, Evelyn entered the Colonial Center, in Colby, where she lived until her death.
She was a member of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig's Catholic Church and its PCCW, and had many interests, but especially enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
Evelyn is survived by 3 children: Dorothy Horn of Greenwood, George (Rosie) Kobylinski of Sheboygan, Louise Kobylinski of Marshfield; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; 2 step great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; one son, Stanley, on October 23, 1998; one great granddaughter, Holly Bolf, on June 4, 1996; 3 sisters: Monica Marek, Sophie Marek and Frances Marek; one brother, Joseph Pabich; and 2 sons-in-law: Anthony Bolf and Donald Horn.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 25, 2019