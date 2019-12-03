|
|
Evelyn B. Durst
Marshfield - Evelyn B. Durst, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Our House Assisted Senior Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until service time at the church on Friday. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Evelyn was born on January 24, 1926 in Marshfield to William and Julia (Duval) Hasselberger. She married Donald A. Durst on January 12, 1946 in Waukegan, Illinois.
Evelyn was devoted to caring for her family. She loved gardening, having people over, cooking, and sharing food and treats with others, especially her homemade fudge and toffee during Christmas time. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time at the cabin and traveling with her husband, Don.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy (Ron) Fisher of Pensacola, FL, son, Steve (Kitty) Durst of Vesper, 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters, Barbara (Richard) Koselke and Alicia Hasselberger, and brothers, Roman, James, and Al Hasselberger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Shirley Arndt, Isabelle Durst, Monic Vallos, Mary Oelrich, and Gladys Barwick, brother, Donald Hasselberger, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Our House Assisted Senior Living for their excellent care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019