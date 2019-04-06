|
|
Evelyn J. Hewitt
Chili - Evelyn Jean Hewitt passed away at Marshfield Medical Center on Thursday, April 4, after being admitted earlier in the day. She had just recently celebrated her 91st birthday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2109 at Grace Lutheran Church in Nasonville with Pastor Tim Hinrichs officiating, visitation starting at 9:00 with service to follow at 11:00. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
Evelyn was born in the township of Lincoln, Wood County on March 21, 1928, to Henry and Ida (Seehafer) Ebert. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1945. After graduation she was employed in the office of the Wisconsin Power & Light Co. in Arpin. Evelyn married James Hewitt on September 28, 1946 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Arpin. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage before Jim's passing in 2009. Evelyn resided in Lindsey all her married life where she and and her husband owned and operated Hewitt's Meat Processing. Following retirement, they enjoyed winters in Leesburg, FL, forging many lifetime friendships.
Being very active in the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processing, Evelyn was recognized in 1987 as the outstanding person of the year. In 1986 and 1996, Evelyn and Jim shared the honor of receiving The Meritorious Service Award for their leadership in the American Association of Meat Processors. They were also inducted into the Wisconsin Meat Industries Hall of Fame.
Evelyn was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Nasonville, having served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and also a Bible study leader. She was also on the Altar Guild, the Building Committee and active in Women of the Church. Evelyn was an avid reader and had a great love for gardening.
Evelyn is lovingly survived by her three daughters, Diane (Peter) Hagen, Appleton, Janet (Paul) Stichert, Chili, and Barbara (Tom) Tasse, Tomahawk, her 6 grandchildren, Ben (Heidi Sischo) Stichert, Sara (Craig) Griesbach, Eric (Tammy) Stichert, Erin Anderson, Wade( Heather) Stichert, and Amanda (John) Franseen, 2 step grandchildren, Jay(Lorie) Hagen and Joy(Dan) Wilds, 16 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren and 1 step great, great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a step grandchild, Stuart Hagen, a brother, Verlyn Ebert, a sister, Veloura Shupe Koslowski, a brother-in-law, Richard Hewitt, and a nephew, Ron Shupe.
Memorials may be given as expression of sympathy to Grace Lutheran Church or a .
Our special thanks to the caregivers at Stoney River Memory Care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 6, 2019