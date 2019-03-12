|
|
Evelyn Kops
Unity - Evelyn Kops, age 87, of Unity, entered into eternal life on Sunday, March10, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Evelyn was born September 13, 1931 to Ernest and Helen (Blaubach) Knuf. She attended Stratford Public School. Evelyn earned her teaching degree at Steven's Point University and taught grade school in the Unity area and then worked fulltime side by side with her husband Gerald Kops on their family farm east of Unity. Her marriage took place at Colby Zion Lutheran June 20, 1953.
Evelyn and Gerald farmed in the town of Brighton all of their married life and raised 5 children. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran in Colby. She enjoyed planning many of the mission meals, quilting and preparing bible studies. Evelyn was also an active 4-H leader helping form the lives of many of the neighboring youth.
In her retirement years, she continued the farm's book and record keeping. Evelyn also enjoyed volunteering many hours at Bethesda in Wausau. She also enjoyed cooking for the Colby community center. Most of all, Evelyn enjoyed just being at the farm, digging in the dirt, watching her flowers and garden grow and spending time with her family.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Carol (Bill) Meyer, Lake City, MN, Doug (Jan) Kops, Colby WI, Paula (Mike) Murdaugh, Friendship, WI, Brad (Caryl) Kops, Unity, WI and Greg (Sandy) , Stratford WI, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Caroline (Roger) Glaeser, Verna Jean (Ron) Fruth, Anita Wesler and Ruben (Joyce) Knuf.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Gerald, 2 brothers, 2 granddaughters and 1 great granddaughter.
Funeral will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Reverend Mark Neumann will preside with all grandsons being pall bearers. Assisting the family is Maurina Schilling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church local Mission Fund in Colby.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 12, 2019