Florence M. "Doddy" Carlson, 95, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Aster Assisted Living.
Private family committal services and burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.
Florence was born on May 15, 1924 in Marshfield, to Theodore and Helen (Regele) Biechler and was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Delmer R. Carlson on August 10, 1946 in Marshfield. He died on June 30, 2014.
Doddy is survived by her children, Kay (Don McCartney) Carlson, Dr. Gary (Mary) Carlson and Janet Carlson and grandchildren, Jessica Carlson and Chris Carlson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020