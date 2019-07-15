|
Floyd James Nikolai
Marshfield - Floyd James Nikolai, age 91, of Marshfield, passed away July 10, 2019 at Atrium Health Facility, Marshfield, WI. A memorial service will be held later in August. The burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield with immediate family.
Floyd was born November 30, 1927 to Hazel (Reinhardt) and Leo Sr Nikolai in Marshfield. He attended Saint John's Catholic grade school. He married Lois Marie Lehnherr on April 2, 1956. She died on March 30, 1969. He was later married to Polly Anne Anderson on December 30, 1971.
He was a member of American Legion, VFW, Wood County Historical Society and Marshfield Preservation Society. He was a World War II veteran and served with the Wisconsin National Guard during the Korean conflict. He was discharged from active duty in 1952 and transferred to ready reserves. He also served 28 months in Germany as personnel officer with the Hawk Air Defense Missile Group. He transferred to US Army Reserves in June 1967. He had a total of 47 years of military service when he finally retired.
Floyd and his first wife, Lois, started Speedy Print in Marshfield in February 1969. Floyd and his 5 boys and Lisa worked in the family business before selling to sons. He also started the first 1 hour photo shop in Marshfield, Kis Quik Photo in 1985.
Floyd enjoyed spending time at the family cottage at Eau Pleine Flowage in earlier years. He loved water skiing, snow skiing, snowmobiling, fishing and boating with his kids. He loved gardening and enjoyed watching the birds, deer and other wild life. He also enjoyed traveling across the United States, Europe, Asia, Central America and Australia. He especially loved spending time with grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. One of his favorite activities lately was playing cards with grandson Jared, friend Harvey and daughter Lisa. He also loved Polka and Lawrence Welk music programs.
Floyd is lovingly survived by his wife Polly; children Peter Nikolai, Mark (Tammy) Nikolai, David (Deb) Nikolai, Jeff (Sue) Nikolai, Lisa Leinwander and step daughters Sarah Cannon and Anne Stevens. He is further survived by his "favorite" grandchildren: Jeremy (Yvonne) Nikolai, Robert Nikolai, Christopher (Ashley) Nikolai, Rachael (Seth) Weichelt, Ben Nikolai, Jared Leinwander, Aaron (Alexis) Leinwander, Kali (Jalen) Cole and McKenzie Cannon. His great grandchildren have brought him much joy: Elliot Nikolai, Ian Nikolai, Scarlett Weichelt, Leila Nikolai, Oliver Nikolai, Cade Weichelt, baby Floyd Nikolai, Riley Cole and latest joy Maverick Nikolai. He is survived by his siblings: Dr Thomas Nikolai, Mary Lou Kirsch and Donald Nikolai. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents: Leo Sr and Hazel Nikolai; wife Lois Nikolai; son Paul Nikolai as well as siblings: Leo Jr Nikolai, Patricia Theis, and Nancy Dixon.
Memorials may be made in his name to American Legion Post 54, Marshfield, WI.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2019