Frances M. "Pat" Beyerl
Marshfield - Frances M. "Pat" Beyerl, 89, Marshfield, was summoned to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center. Pat's faith in God was of great importance to her. This Strong faith was with her until her death. She belonged to a devoted prayer group for many years. This devotion was directed to her very large extended family who will miss her tremendously. Her unqualified love, emotional support, and kind and generous demeanor served as an example for all who knew her. Those characteristics made her a role model to whomever she interacted with.
Pat was born on March 20, 1931 in Milladore, Wisconsin, to Charles and Regina (Trzebratowski) Worzella. She married Dr. Gerald V. Beyerl on October 2, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale. She then attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Marshfield, and and then was a special duty nurse there for five years. Gerry and Pat resided in Marshfield until the present time. Pat and Gerry adopted three children. Because of their great love of children, she was a lifelong advocate and volunteer for Birthright in Marshfield. Pat was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and a volunteer at Columbus High School where her children attended. Pat also belonged to a close-knit swimming group for many years. Her kind personality insured that she had many friends.
Among her numerous interests were travelling, shopping, cooking and "dusting". An avid reader of just about everything, she especially loved to page through cookbooks.
She is survived by her husband, Gerry and their children, Mark Beyerl of Stevens Point, Mary (Eric) Holt of Muskego, WI and Deb (Jeff) Brunner of West Allis, WI. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jessica Mansavage, Josh Beyerl, Ethan, Ryan and Lauren Holt, and Katie Brunner, and five great grandchildren, Natalie, Trista, Owen, Bennett and Zander. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Dorothy Worzella, Bonnie Worzella, Mae Geiger, Bernadine Westmoreland and Susan Beyerl, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Alfred Worzella, Jerry Worzella, and Joyce Handrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials may be designated in her name to Birthright of Marshfield or Our Lady of Peace Parish.
The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Marshfield Medical Center, especially 4th floor palliative care.
