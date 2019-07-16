|
Francis "Frankie" Nikolai
Rozellville - Francis M. Nikolai, age 77, of Rozellville, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Rozellville, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Gus Bentil officiating and Father Sen as co-concelebrant. Burial will take place in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Frankie's nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, and again one hour before the time of service at the church in Rozellville. A rosary service will be held at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.
Francis M. "Frankie" Nikolai was born to Edmund & Caroline (Wenzel) Nikolai on September 29, 1941. He was 77-years old and the middle child of 11 children. Frankie attended St. Andrews Catholic School for eight years and graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1959. Frankie helped neighbors on weekends on their farms while in school. After graduation, he worked for Harry Ebbe & Bauers Farm Service in the feed mill. On March 16, 1965, Frankie purchased a farm north of Rozellville. He married the love of his life, Theresa (Teri) Lang from Sherry, WI, on July 16, 1966. Frankie & Teri farmed for 30 years, raising their family on the farm. Their children are Jeff (Cindy) Nikolai, & Brandon, Gail (Randy) Reckner, & Kallie, Gary (Renee) Nikolai, Cassidy, Isaac, & Emily, Judy (Robert) Kaiser, Courtney & Nathan, Brenda (Denny) Garski, Mckayla, Megan, & Trevor, and Brian (Deanna) Nikolai, Holden, Collin, Katelyn, & Madelyn. Also surviving are Frankie's brothers & sisters, Ray (Clara) Nikolai, Rosemarie Wittenkeller, Eleanor Nikolai, Gene (Becky) Nikolai, Ted (Jeanette) Nikolai, Vic Nikolai, Len (Diane) Nikolai, Germaine Nikolai, and MaryLou (Don) Hafenbredl. Brothers & sisters in-laws are Ray & Ruthie Lang, Mae & Julius Linzmeier, Sally & Don Furo, Joyce Lobner, Dick & Rose Lang, Anne & Mark Junemann, George & Doreen Lang, Carol & Doug Kohlbeck, Karen Wallner, and Brian & Karen Lang. He is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews.
Preceding Frankie in death were his parents Ed & Caroline Nikolai, George & Marie Lang, sister & brothers in-law, Carrie & Jim Hardinger, Jim Wittenkeller, Dale Lobner, Craig Wallner, & nephews Mark Linzmeier, Bob Bruns, Urial Nikolai, & niece Shelly Nikolai.
Frankie's enjoyment was coaching little league with his six kids on his team for 10 years, playing baseball for the Rozellville Rosies for 12 years, then softball for Fahey's Bar & Spindler's Bar for over 40 years. In winter, Frankie & Teri bowled on mens' & womens' leagues, along with mixed couples' leagues. Frankie and Teri were in a card club for years playing sheepshead with six couples. He loved playing sheepshead cards with his children and grandchildren and played seven-handed with his grandchildren on 7/4/19, having so much fun. Frankie was community-minded as he was a chartered member of the Rozellville Lions Club for 32 years, served on the Grand Meadow Cheese Factory Board for 19 years, Stratford School board for 18 years, and was a Town of Day Supervisor for eight years. He also was an altar boy for 12 years, reader in church for three years, & an usher for 24 years. He also enjoyed his brothers & sisters' polka band, The Nikolodeons, playing clarinet for about 14 years.
After selling the farm in 1995, Frankie worked for Nelson Construction for four years, then went to Prince Corporation in the bird seed department for 11 years, retiring at age 70. He wanted to remain busy so he took a part time job driving school bus for the Marshfield School District for two years before taking a job at the East Wing of the Marshfield Clinic driving their shuttle bus for four years until health problems forced his final retirement.
Our family would like to thank the funeral home, the priests, pallbearers, readers, choir, & cooks for their help on his funeral day. Also thank you to Dr. Yeboah & Staff in the oncology department at Marshfield Clinic Health System, Jeremy Linzmeier from Ascension at Home for all of his support, and the House of Dove for making his last days so comfortable. Frankie battled four kinds of cancer since May 2000, but complained very little. God has taken a dear & loving husband, father, and grandfather from us, but we know he is in a great place. Frankie & Teri formally celebrated their 45th anniversary with family & friends in 2011 not knowing if they would make 50 years together. On July 16th 2016, they had a private celebration of their 50th anniversary. May he rest in Peace.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Andrews Catholic Church in Rozellville, "Bathroom Fund".
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 16 to July 17, 2019