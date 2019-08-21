|
Frank L. Tauschek
Green Bay - Frank Leo Tauschek, 88, of Green Bay, died on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care in Mission, Texas, which was their winter home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time on Saturday. Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan and Rev. David Bruener will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Frank was born on February 24, 1931 in Marshfield, to Frank and Frances (Koller) Tauschek and was a 1949 graduate of Auburndale High School. He was united in marriage to his wife Mary on June 24, 1961 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church in Blenker. Frank farmed with his twin brother, Francis until his death in 1991. He continued to farm until 1996 when he retired and moved to Green Bay in 1997.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mary and their 3 children, Renee (Greg) Vogel of Green Bay and their 2 children, Corey and Brett Vogel of Green Bay; Kari (Jon) Lindee of Rosendale; and their son Ben Tauschek of Marshfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Ervin, Clem and his twin brother, Francis Tauschek and 2 sisters, Rita (Louie) Kundinger and Irene (Sylvester) Fait.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 21, 2019