Wausau - Frederick N. Haasl, 77, Wausau, died Saturday November 9, 2019 at the Cady Home, Wausau.

He was born November 25, 1941, in Auburndale, son of the late Norbert and Agnes (Aschbeck) Haasl. Fred lived a simple life growing up on the family farm with his parents and sisters. He was an avid collector of John Deere toy tractors.

Survivors include two sisters, Shirley (James) Palecek, Wausau and Darlene (Don) Marzofka, Rudolph; nieces & nephews, Jane & Tod Kittel, Mike & Jen Palecek, Darla & Dave Moran, Dan Marzofka; cousins, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Dave Marzofka and Dale Marzofka.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday November 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Auburndale. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
