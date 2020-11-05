1/1
Fredrick J. Schutz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredrick J. Schutz

Oconomowoc - Fredrick John Schutz, age 73, of Oconomowoc, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Monday.

Fred was born on April 24, 1947, the son of Merwin and Henrietta (Curtin) Schutz, in Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 1965. After high school Fred joined the Air Force where he served four years in the Vietnam War. He worked his way through the ranks to become a Sergeant.

He was an active member at The American Legion and previously served as commander and historian at the Okauchee Post.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, biking, skiing, kayaking and riding his Harley. He especially enjoyed the trips and activities he did with the disabled veterans through the VA. Fred looked forward to hunting with his son and staying with the boys at the cabin every year. Those that knew Fred best will miss his unique sense of humor.

Fred is lovingly survived by his son, Klint (Lori) Schutz, two daughters, Michelle (Schutz) Schneider , and Tiffany (Zach) Fosse, 3 grandchildren, Kathryn Hall, Taylor Hall and Gideon Fosse.

He is further survived by his brothers, Kenneth Schutz, Gary Schutz, Donald Schutz, Duane (Lisa) Schutz, sisters, Jean (Roger) Opelt, Nancy (Karl) Greenberg, Diane (Dave) Herron, Debra (Steve) Kohl and aunts Mae Revak and Mickie Curtin. He will truly be missed.

Fred is preceded in death by his daughter Nicole Schutz, parents, Merwin and Henrietta Schutz, and brothers, Gordon Schutz and Ronald Schutz.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to donate to the Disabled American Veterans in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com for your convenience.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved