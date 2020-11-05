Fredrick J. Schutz
Oconomowoc - Fredrick John Schutz, age 73, of Oconomowoc, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Monday.
Fred was born on April 24, 1947, the son of Merwin and Henrietta (Curtin) Schutz, in Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 1965. After high school Fred joined the Air Force where he served four years in the Vietnam War. He worked his way through the ranks to become a Sergeant.
He was an active member at The American Legion and previously served as commander and historian at the Okauchee Post.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, biking, skiing, kayaking and riding his Harley. He especially enjoyed the trips and activities he did with the disabled veterans through the VA. Fred looked forward to hunting with his son and staying with the boys at the cabin every year. Those that knew Fred best will miss his unique sense of humor.
Fred is lovingly survived by his son, Klint (Lori) Schutz, two daughters, Michelle (Schutz) Schneider , and Tiffany (Zach) Fosse, 3 grandchildren, Kathryn Hall, Taylor Hall and Gideon Fosse.
He is further survived by his brothers, Kenneth Schutz, Gary Schutz, Donald Schutz, Duane (Lisa) Schutz, sisters, Jean (Roger) Opelt, Nancy (Karl) Greenberg, Diane (Dave) Herron, Debra (Steve) Kohl and aunts Mae Revak and Mickie Curtin. He will truly be missed.
Fred is preceded in death by his daughter Nicole Schutz, parents, Merwin and Henrietta Schutz, and brothers, Gordon Schutz and Ronald Schutz.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to donate to the Disabled American Veterans in lieu of flowers.
