Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Gale Bach
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Marshfield - Gale Diane Bach, age 65, found eternal rest on March 3, 2019 at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Marshfield, Wisconsin. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to service and a again from the conclusion of service until 1:00 PM.

Gale was born at St Josephs Hospital in Marshfield on August 29, 1953, to Diane (Specht) and Jerome Christiansen. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1971. After High School she went to the State College of Beauty Culture in Wausau, Wisconsin. Gale was united in marriage to Dennis Baird, together they had 2 sons: Daniel and Darwin. She later married Ardell Bach and together they had Jesse and Dustin.

Gale was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. She was also a member of Job's Daughters.

In 1991 Gale started as a coordinator of the Central Wisconsin SHARE Food Program. She also coordinated the Friends of Marshfield (FOM) Thanksgiving Meals. She enjoyed giving back to her community. Gale's passion in life though was driving school bus. She started her career at Jelco Bus Service which was later changed to Marshfield Bus Service; where she stayed until she was no longer able.

When Gale wasn't giving back to her community or driving bus, she would spend her free time with her friends and family, fishing and four-wheeling at her cabin in Tripoli, Wisconsin. She made Maple Syrup and enjoyed doing almost anything outdoors.

She was survived by her mother: Diane Christiansen; her sons: Daniel (Lynette) Baird, Darwin (Carrie) Baird, Jesse (Rachel) Bach, and Dustin Bach; her siblings: Randy (Janice) Christiansen, Marcia (Turina) Christiansen, and Todd (Bev) Christiansen. Gale is further survived by her grandchildren: Dakota & Kasidee, Kali, Dalton, Dylan, Delayna, Hunter, Colt, Dawson, Drezden, Taylor, Zoey and Rylee.

Gale is preceded in death by her Father: Jerome Christiansen and her grandparents. She will be missed by all.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com

Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
