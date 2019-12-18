|
|
Gary E. Millard
Marshfield - Gary E. Millard, 76, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 pm until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in Brooklawn Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date.
Gary was born on July 26, 1943 in Marshfield, to Verland and Ila (Johnson) Millard and was a graduate of Loyal High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He married Barbara H. Hoeser on May 2, 1964 in Loyal.
Gary had been employed as an over the road truck driver until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching and talking Brewers, Badgers and sometimes Packers. He also liked puzzles and playing cards. He truly loved his wife, daughters and other family members.
He is survived by his wife, Barb, and their daughters, Lisa M. (William) Gratzek of Marshfield and Sara L. Meyer of Geneva, IL. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren Brittany L. (Matthew) Kempen of Greenville, WI and Heather John Meyer of East Troy, WI and 2 great grandchildren, Leah M. Kempen and Everett W. Kempen. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen (Gary) Pradarelli, a brother-in-law, James (Kathie) Hoeser and special family friend, Julie Nash of Geneva, IL
He was preceded in death by his father, Verland Millard, his mother, Ila Felton, brothers, Loren R. Millard, Lee Millard, a son-in-law, John E. Meyer, brothers-in-law, Ronald J. Hoeser and Dale E. Hoeser.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Jill and St. Croix Hospice of Marshfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Croix Hospice, Marshfield.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019