Gary J. Bukovec
Santee, CA - November 22, 1951 - September 11, 2020
Dr. Gary J. Bukovec of Santee, CA passed away suddenly on September 11, 2020 while visiting his sister in Vancouver, WA. He was 68 years old. Gary was born in Chicago, IL to Albert and Christine Bukovec. The family moved to Greenwood, WI when Gary was very young. Gary attended St Mary's elementary school and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1969. Gary attended UW-Eau Claire from 1969 - 1972 then graduated in 1976 with a degree in optometry from Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR. He worked for one year in Port Angeles, WA, then moved to sunny San Diego and worked for Kaiser for 37 years. Gary grew absolutely stunning roses while he lived in El Cajon until people passing by started to pick his roses. So, no more roses! After his move to Santee, he started growing citrus and would send his family a treat every year just before Christmas. Like his roses, he put all his effort into growing the citrus and the fruit was absolutely delicious. After he retired, Gary traveled and became an accomplished amateur photographer. His favorite travel destinations were Yosemite National Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC and the White House Tour.
The most famous athlete to shake his hand was Ray Nitschke before Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego. On one of his travels, Gary discovered that his brother and sister-in-law were in a movie at Custer State Park visitor's center in South Dakota. Gary did have an eye for detail.
Gary is survived by his four siblings: Richard Bukovec of Loyal, WI, Mary Lee Keller of Vancouver, WA, Glen Bukovec of Arpin, WI, and William Bukovec of Mountain City, TN, his nieces, a nephew and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Walter.
Graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwood, WI on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11am. A Celebration of Life will follow for the family. Please visit the memorial website for Gary at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/gary-j-bukovec/5095