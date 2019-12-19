Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Gene Ridderbush
Gene H. Ridderbush

Gene H. Ridderbush Obituary
Gene H Ridderbush

Colby - Age 91, of Colby, passed away while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Waterford at Colby.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Mark Neumann officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday from 9 AM until time of services. Private committal services will be held at a later time. Gene's pallbearers will be Michael, Steve, Matthew Johnson, John and Bryan Beck and Michael Perkins. His honorary pallbearer will be Christopher Brecke.

Gene's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Gene's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
