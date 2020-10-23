Genevieve E. Bandle
Stratford - Genevieve E. Bandle, 97, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sylvan Crossing Assisted Living in Wausau.
Private family funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church (High Steeple Church), 119415 Huckleberry Rd, Edgar, where visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Rev. Chad Schopp will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford is assisting the family.
. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford is assisting the family.
Genevieve was born on April 24, 1923 in Edgar to Earl and Elsie (Mueller) Borchardt. She was baptized and confirmed in faith at St. John's Lutheran Church on Highway N in Edgar. Where she was united in marriage to Raymond C. Bandle on June 5, 1943. He died on September 26, 2014.
Genevieve and Ray were proud of their life's work as dairy farmers in the Town of Frankfort. For the last several years Gen was the oldest member of St. John's High Steeple Church. There, she taught Sunday School and was an active member of the Ladies Aid, preparing and serving meals for church events. Gen was also a long-standing member of her local CWF Homemakers Club. An accomplished cake decorator, Gen enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for weddings, birthdays, and other special events throughout her life. Gen enjoyed talking with and nurturing young people, especially her grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Gen and Ray opened their home to all, always offering kindness and help when needed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Jean Stengl of Wausau and Sandra Rae (John) Schafer of Edgar; six grandchildren, Robb (Christy) Stengl, Rick (Faith) Stengl and Ryan Stengl, Nikandra (Matthew) Glause, Matthew (Tabitha) Schafer, and Maryn Schafer. She is further survived by six great grandchildren, Noah, Aila, Benna, Lily and Will Stengl and Maddyson Schafer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son-in-law, Gary Stengl, a brother, Dennis Borchardt and a sister Yvonne Brandt who died on October 19, 2020.
Memorials may be designated in her name to St. John's Lutheran (High Steeple) Church.
The family wishes to thank Jodi and Paula and the entire staff at Sylvan Crossing for their wonderful care.
