George Carstensen, Age 93 passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019.
George will be most remembered for his half of century of milk hauling. George loved to BS with the farmers on his bulk route and his neighbors. He also enjoyed fixing farm machinery, deer hunting, bailing hay and feeding his barn cats.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years Gwen (Galbreath) Carstensen and daughters Judy Opelt, Charrolette Curley, and Georgia Kostohryz, eight grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Suda, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
George was loved and will be dearly missed by many.
There will be no services per his wishes.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019