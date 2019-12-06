|
|
George J. Kellner, Sr.
Marshfield - George J. Kellner, Sr., 70, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 312 East Ninth St., Marshfield, with Rev. Gary Holloway officiating. Entombment will be in Hillside Cemetery Mausoleum, Marshfield, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church, Marshfield.
George was born on May 7, 1949 in Marshfield, to Louis and Elizabeth (Oertel) Kellner and was a 1967 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. He was a veteran of the United State Air Force and was stationed in Alaska, Florida and Colorado, serving from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972.
George had been employed at St. Joseph's Hospital as an x-ray technician. He enjoyed making maple syrup, biking, weightlifting, reading the bible daily, coffee and his pipe. He had been an activities assistant at Golden Living Center where he would make everyone smile and have a good time.
He is survived by his children, George Kellner, Jr. (Kaely) of Houlton, Jason Kellner (Jenny) of Wisconsin Rapids, Elizabeth Kellner of Madison and Dan Kellner (Kari) of Marshfield. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Kellner of Stratford and sisters Charlotte Jackson of Spencer and Arlene Gehrke of Zephyer Hills, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harold Jacoby, Joyce Baxter and James Jacoby.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019