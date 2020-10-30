Georgia A. "Dolly" Patrie



Phillips - Georgia A. "Dolly" Patrie, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau, WI.



Dolly was born on December 8, 1935, the youngest daughter of Albert and Elsie (Sommers) Hunter in Marshfield, WI, graduating from Senior High in 1955. She married Virgil Patrie on May 17, 1956 in Marshfield. They raised 3 sons in Spencer until moving to Phillips in 1974. That move started business adventures all over Wisconsin - buying, rebuilding, and selling restaurants. They enjoyed the challenges until 1992 when Virg became ill. Dolly then worked at Samal Shoe & Clothing and the Bottom Dollar in Phillips until retiring in 2006.



She is survived by her 3 sons, Gary, Dan (Linda) both of Phillips, and Rich (Julie) of Catawba; 4 grandchildren, Dan Jr., Tyler (Kendal), Mike (Jody), and Amanda "Mandi" (Andy) Schmidt; 3 wonderful greatgrandchildren, Dakotah, Landon, and BrynLee; and by many nephews, nieces, and great friends.



Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, on June 29, 2000; sisters, Lois Kuettler, Audrey Eckes, Eileen Brockman, and Reva Hinkleman; and her parents.



A Graveside service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.









