Gerald D. Banks
Marshfield - Gerald D. Banks, 62, Marshfield, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Northridge Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Preston Tippen will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith, at a later date.
Gerald was born on March 2, 1957 in Battle Creek, MI to Paul and Marylin (Nutter) Banks. He was a graduate of Saline High School in Saline, MI.
He had been a truck driver for many years and was employed at Sparhawk Transportation, DeBoer Trucking and lastly at Marks Transport until his illness.
He enjoyed fishing and sports.
He married Brenda L. Collins on September 21, 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, children, Lacey (Ryan) Hoskey of Davison, MI and Kyle (Kyna) Banks of Clinton, MI, Kimberly Blanchard of Des Moines, IA, Shawna Ostrowski and Scott (Charity) Collins, all of Marshfield, and Jennifer (Jeff) Gotz of Chili, WI. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Mary (Joseph) Herrera of Tuscon, AZ, a brother, Terry (Patty) Riviera of Lake Havasu City, AZ and a sister-in-law, Kathy Banks of Reno, NV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, James Riviera and his brother, Jim Banks.
