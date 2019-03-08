|
|
Gerald E. Blum Sr.
Butternut - Age 80, of Butternut, formerly of Marshfield and Sheboygan, died on Tuesday February 19, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1938 in Marshfield, the son of John and Mildred Blum. His early life and schooling were in Marshfield. In 1966 he moved to Sheboygan where he worked for Kohler Company until his retirement in 2001 when he moved to Butternut. On August 13, 2011 he married Karen Trumm. Gerald served as a Big Brother and "Santa Claus" for less fortunate families for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors.
He is survived by, his wife Karen of Butternut; two children, Sonya (Dan) Williams of Sheboygan and Gerald Blum Jr. of Algoma; four step-children, Matthew (Tiffany) Trumm of Plymouth, Randy Hoard Jr. of Sheboygan, Johnnie Hoard of Park Falls, Angela Trumm of Green Bay; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ronald of Marshfield, John of Stratford, Kenny of Sheboygan, Jeff of Sheboygan; two sisters, Cheryl Blum of Sheboygan and
Sue Riddle of Sheboygan; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Brian.
A private service will be held.
The Novitzke Funeral Home in Park Falls is assisting the family.
www.novitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 8, 2019