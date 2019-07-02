Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Gerald Haavisto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Haavisto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Haavisto


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Haavisto Obituary
Gerald Haavisto

Marshfield - Gerald "Jerry" Haavisto, age 73, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday July 8, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield.

Jerry was born March 10, 1946 in Owen, son of the late Eino and Doris (Pipkorn) Haavisto. On April 20, 1968 he married Linda Gowey.

Jerry was a master woodworker making beautiful furniture over the years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jerry enjoyed time camping and fishing with his family and friends, especially time spent with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; Linda Haavisto, son; Mark (Sue) Haavisto, daughter; Melanie (Joshua) Parma, grandchildren; Jacob and William Haavisto and Evelyn, Estella and Lydia Parma, sisters; Nancy (Ron) Luepke and Jean Haavisto, brothers; Dennis, Vernon and Rodney Haavisto, brother-in-law; Larry (Joanne) Gowey and sister-in-law; Carol (Larry) Underwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Delbert, brother-in-law; Robert Gowey and in-laws; Ted (Helen) Gowey.

For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 2 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now