Gerald Haavisto
Marshfield - Gerald "Jerry" Haavisto, age 73, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday July 8, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield.
Jerry was born March 10, 1946 in Owen, son of the late Eino and Doris (Pipkorn) Haavisto. On April 20, 1968 he married Linda Gowey.
Jerry was a master woodworker making beautiful furniture over the years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jerry enjoyed time camping and fishing with his family and friends, especially time spent with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; Linda Haavisto, son; Mark (Sue) Haavisto, daughter; Melanie (Joshua) Parma, grandchildren; Jacob and William Haavisto and Evelyn, Estella and Lydia Parma, sisters; Nancy (Ron) Luepke and Jean Haavisto, brothers; Dennis, Vernon and Rodney Haavisto, brother-in-law; Larry (Joanne) Gowey and sister-in-law; Carol (Larry) Underwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Delbert, brother-in-law; Robert Gowey and in-laws; Ted (Helen) Gowey.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 2 to July 4, 2019