Services
Higgins Funeral Home
631 East Grand Avenue
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
715-423-4610
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
502 W. McMillan St
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Chesmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. Chesmore


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald J. Chesmore Obituary
Gerald J. Chesmore

King - Gerald J. Chesmore passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. He was born to the late James and Margaret (Merkel) Chesmore on April 15, 1935 in Marshfield, WI. He served proudly in the United States Army from 12-30-1953 to 12-13-1956. He enjoyed going for walks, running, boxing, horseshoes, spending time in the garden, and he was one heck of a dancer! Physical fitness was always of great importance to him. He enjoyed his time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his children; Mark (Connie) Chesmore, Melody (Dan) Schuh, Michelle (Roman) Chesmore, Marshfield, WI, and Michael Chesmore, Stevens Point, WI. Siblings; Margaret McCormick, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rose Schallock, Stratford, WI., Danny Chesmore, Green Valley, Arizona, Beatrice Wheeler, Plainfield, WI., Kathleen Brill, Colby, WI. Step-Sisters Sandra Nys, Wanda Thurber. Grand-Children; Selena, Sierra, Christopher, Joseph, Samantha, Alex, Alexandra, and Breanna, along with one Great-Granddaughter Aurora.

He is preceded in death by his Daughter Marcy (Chesmore) Schneider, still born son Matthew, siblings; Patricia Hasselburger, Oliver, Valentine, Joseph, and step-brother James Nehring.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 502 W. McMillan St, Marshfield, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service at 11:00.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now