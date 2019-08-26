|
Gerald J. Chesmore
King - Gerald J. Chesmore passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. He was born to the late James and Margaret (Merkel) Chesmore on April 15, 1935 in Marshfield, WI. He served proudly in the United States Army from 12-30-1953 to 12-13-1956. He enjoyed going for walks, running, boxing, horseshoes, spending time in the garden, and he was one heck of a dancer! Physical fitness was always of great importance to him. He enjoyed his time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by his children; Mark (Connie) Chesmore, Melody (Dan) Schuh, Michelle (Roman) Chesmore, Marshfield, WI, and Michael Chesmore, Stevens Point, WI. Siblings; Margaret McCormick, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rose Schallock, Stratford, WI., Danny Chesmore, Green Valley, Arizona, Beatrice Wheeler, Plainfield, WI., Kathleen Brill, Colby, WI. Step-Sisters Sandra Nys, Wanda Thurber. Grand-Children; Selena, Sierra, Christopher, Joseph, Samantha, Alex, Alexandra, and Breanna, along with one Great-Granddaughter Aurora.
He is preceded in death by his Daughter Marcy (Chesmore) Schneider, still born son Matthew, siblings; Patricia Hasselburger, Oliver, Valentine, Joseph, and step-brother James Nehring.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 502 W. McMillan St, Marshfield, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service at 11:00.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 26, 2019