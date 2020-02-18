|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Jensen
Bakerville - Gerald "Jerry" Jensen, 82, Bakerville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bakerville, where a visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jerry was born on April 2, 1937 in the Town of Rock, Wood County, to Chester and Pauline (Schmitt) Jensen. He was united in marriage to Lucille G. Wilke on October 4, 1958 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Jerry worked at REA Express for 15 years and also as a self-employed dairy farmer. After retiring in 1997, he began driving bus for the School District of Marshfield.
He enjoyed fishing, gambling, and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille, daughters, Barb (Bob) Burr, Karen (Don) Clark, and Lisa Weiler, grandchildren, Dawn (Matt), Kelly, Shari (Steve), Matt, Megan (Nathan), Jamie, Katelyn, Taylor, and Brad, and 6 great grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Ruth Weber and sisters-in-law, Bertie Jensen and Annette Jensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Chester Jr. and Ronald Jensen, and brother-in-law, Jerry Weber.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to their neighbor, George Hart, for always being there to help out.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020