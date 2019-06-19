|
Geraldine Bernadette (Baierl) Revling
Vista, CA - June 3, 1924 - March 22, 2019
'Gerry' passed away peacefully in her sleep March 22, 2019 just shy of her 95th birthday.
She was born in Wisconsin to Alfred and Narcise (Mancl) Baierl and raised in the city of Auburndale.
After graduating high school, she attended Beauty College and earned her Cosmetologist degree and license. She married her High School sweetheart Wallace Revling after his return from duty in WWII. They moved to California and raised 5 daughters in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock. Gerry was very active being a Girl Scout leader over 20 years and was selected the Los Angeles Homemaker of the Year in 1966 earning a trip for two to Hawaii. Gerry and Wallace loved to travel and traveled all over the world, especially enjoying London and Hong Kong. After retirement the family moved to Vista, CA a suburb of San Diego. Here Gerry was active with Catholic Charities and the Emblem Club. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Judy Hall, Sonja Jeter, Pamela Gravlin, Carrie Abongan, Lori Miller and her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Wallace and brother James Baierl. Funeral services will be held at San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside CA Wednesday Sept 4, 2019 with a parish mass at noon, internment at 1 PM and a reception at the San Luis Rey Bakery and Café at 2 PM.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 19, 2019