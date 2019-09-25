Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unity., WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unity., WI
View Map
Geraldine E. Jeske


1927 - 2019
Geraldine E. Jeske Obituary
Geraldine E. Jeske

Colby - Geraldine E. Jeske, age 92, of Colby, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Waterford in Colby.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity. Reverend Amy Heinz will officiate. Inurnment will take place in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Colby at a later date. Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.

Geraldine was born on May 16, 1927, the daughter of William Ike and Elma (Kops)) Hudson in Marshfield, WI. She attended Unity Grade School and graduated from Unity High School. Geraldine worked with her husband Lawrence in their Four Corners Cheese Factory by Curtiss east of highway 29 for ten years and Knox Mills Cheese Factory in Brantwood for two years retiring in 1974 moving to Abbotsford and in 2011 she moved to Colby.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking and going on short trips, especially watching the fall colors.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Larry (Kaye) Jeske of Colby and Linda (Lyle) Peterson of Medford; grandchildren, Mike (Robin) Jeske of Gilman, Brian (Kim) Jeske of Franklin, Mark (Heather) Jeske of Colby, Thomas Jeske of Spencer, James Peterson of Medford, Jennifer (Kurt Studinger) Peterson of Medford; great-grandchildren, Brock Newberry, Britney (Mike) Solberg, Brooke Jeske, Tyler Jeske, Josh Jeske, Emma Jeske, Connor Jeske, Brent Jeske, Derek Jeske and Andrew Jeske, great-great grandson, Noah Solberg, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Dorothy Talcott, Margorie Runge and Harold Hudson.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
