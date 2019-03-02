Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Marshfield - Geraldine G. Steinwagner, 86, of Marshfield died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 am Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
