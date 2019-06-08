Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrud Hendler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrud H. Hendler


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrud H. Hendler Obituary
Gertrud H Hendler

Marshfield - Age 98, of Marshfield, formerly of Edgar passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield.

In honoring Gertrud's wishes, no public services will be held. A committal service with her family will be held at a later time.

Gertrud was born on September 28, 1920 in Germany. She married Erich E. Hendler on December 7, 1939. They traveled to the United States, relocating in Edgar. Sadly, her husband Erich passed away on March 2, 1996. Gertrud worked in a basket making factory in Edgar and retired from working in environmental services for the Edgar School District.

She enjoyed sewing and knitting, baking cookies and gardening. With her patient and gifted hands, she created beautiful scissor art pieces which she shared in cards to family and friends.

Gertrud is survived by her sons, Peter (Inga) Hendler of Marshfield and Fred Hendler of Minoqua; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Erich.

Gertrud's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now