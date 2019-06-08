|
Gertrud H Hendler
Marshfield - Age 98, of Marshfield, formerly of Edgar passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield.
In honoring Gertrud's wishes, no public services will be held. A committal service with her family will be held at a later time.
Gertrud was born on September 28, 1920 in Germany. She married Erich E. Hendler on December 7, 1939. They traveled to the United States, relocating in Edgar. Sadly, her husband Erich passed away on March 2, 1996. Gertrud worked in a basket making factory in Edgar and retired from working in environmental services for the Edgar School District.
She enjoyed sewing and knitting, baking cookies and gardening. With her patient and gifted hands, she created beautiful scissor art pieces which she shared in cards to family and friends.
Gertrud is survived by her sons, Peter (Inga) Hendler of Marshfield and Fred Hendler of Minoqua; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Erich.
Gertrud's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 8, 2019