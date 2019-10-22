|
Gertrude A. Bruss
Spencer - Age 103, of Spencer, passed away on October 16, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Health and Living Center in Abbotsford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. Gertrude will be laid to rest in West Spencer Cemetery in the Town of Sherman. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday at the church from 9 AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Scott Bruss, David Menke, Ronald Ivacic, James Ivacic, Steve Jastrow and Terry Jastrow.
Gertrude was born on July 6, 1916 in Taylor County, the daughter of Anton and Clara (Thums) Wudi. She was united in marriage to Willard O. Bruss on May 10, 1947 in Milwaukee. Sadly, Willard passed away on February 7, 1988.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church also a member of the PCCW and a local homemakers club. She enjoyed playing a game of cards, especially Sheephead and loved reading a good book.
Gertrude is survived by her children Kathleen Sheldon of Merrill and Richard (Karen) Bruss of Spencer; her grandchildren Cynthia (David) Menke of Kenosha and Scott (Teri) Bruss of Spencer; her sister-in-law Beatrice (Lloyd) Jastrow and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Clara; her husband Willard; five brothers; four sisters and son-in-law Thomas.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Colby Retirement Community and Dycora Transitional Health for taking great care of Gertrude during her stay.
Gertrude's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019