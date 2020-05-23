|
Gertrude "Ginger" M. Blackwood
Marshfield - Gertrude "Ginger" M. Blackwood, 98, Marshfield, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 am until 11:45 am on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating.
Ginger was born on February 4, 1922 in Colby to Alphonse and Veronica (Beyerl) Bauer. She graduated from Colby High School in 1939 and continued her education at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1943. On Nov 27, 1943 she married the Love of her Life, Harry Blackwood, at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield.
She was a member and past president of St. Joseph's Alumni Association, member and past president of St. John's PCCW, member and past president of Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union, and member of St. John's parish council. She was also a volunteer for St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, proudly set up the first Rehab Unit at St Joseph's hospital and served as Head Nurse until her retirement after 30 years of service at the hospital. She also taught Unit Clerk Classes at Midstate Technical College after retirement for a short time
In the 63 years she shared with her soul mate she happily worked side by side with him on the farm, volunteering at the K of C Hall, picking wild berries across central Wisconsin and making fresh jelly donated to CHS Alpine Holiday, traveling to all corners of the US attending assessing conventions, gardening and canning produce and making wine. She enjoyed playing old hymns and songs on the organ as she sang along.
She is survived by a son, Daniel (Mary) Blackwood of Oshkosh, a daughter, Patricia Hoffman of Marshfield, and daughter-in-law Judith Blackwood, Marshfield. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son-in-law Daniel Hoffman, and son, Michael Blackwood.
She was so proud of her family and enjoyed seeing videos and face timing with them to be in touch. She especially enjoyed visits and letters from her nieces and nephews. Heaven has gained another Angel "Granny B" who will be dearly missed on this earth.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Ors and staff of 6N and Palliative Care for the compassionate care during this COVID 19 crisis allowing them to be with her during her final hours.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a in her name.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 23 to May 25, 2020