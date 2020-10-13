Gertrude Sazama
Gertrude Sazama, 87, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at House of the Dove Hospice Home, Marshfield.
She was born July 26, 1933 in Milladore, daughter of the late Frank N. and Mayme (Schmutzer) Smazal. On October 12, 1957 she married Joseph Sazama in Blenker. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2008.
Gertrude farmed for many years and enjoyed the many animals they had especially the sheep and donkeys. She enjoyed going out to eat, sewing and quilting.
Survivors include her children, Richard "Rick" Sazama, Abbotsford, Wayne (Bonnie) Sazama, Colby, Joseph (Mary Claire) Sazama, Greenwood, Orville "Pal" Sazama, Colby, Philip Sazama, Stratford, Coral Branstiter, Abbotsford, and Marla (Bryan) Lampi, Owen; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several siblings.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Branstiter and sisters and brothers.
Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wuertzburg.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com