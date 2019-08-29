Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery Chapel
Milwaukee, WI
Resources
Gilbert Dennis Greifenhagen


1939 - 2019
Gilbert Dennis Greifenhagen Obituary
Gilbert Dennis Greifenhagen

Marshfield - Gilbert Dennis Greifenhagen, 79, Marshfield, went to meet his Lord Jesus on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am on Saturday until service time. A visitation will also be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel in Milwaukee where entombment will take place.

Gilbert was born on November 25, 1939 in Milwaukee, the oldest of three boys, to Gilbert O. and Lillian (Mahnke) Greifenhagen. At the age of 12 he sustained severe brain injuries following a car accident. After his parents died, Gilbert lived in various group homes, lastly in Marshfield. He enjoyed the Packers, angels, old westerns and movies, maps, singing, going to church and spending time with his brother, Bob and family.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Margaret) Greifenhgen of Marshfield, and their children, Lila Marie (Patrick) Hamel and their children, Nathan, Jonathan and Luke Hamel; Margaret E. (Kent) Hamilton and their children, Jordana and Annaleya McNeal; and Robert J. Greifenhagen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Frederic.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
