1/1
Gladys M. Hargraves
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys M. Hargraves

Gladys Marie (Tischendorf) Hargraves, 90, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Homeplace of Dorchester.

She was born March 17, 1930 to Mildred (Daines) and Fred Tischendorf.

She grew up on a farm a mile North of Jerkwater. After graduating from Dorchester High School she worked in Neillsville as a bookkeeper for a mink food processing plant.

On September 28, 1961 she married Robert Hargraves. They farmed and retired in Athens. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2013.

Gladys enjoyed plastic craft and taking many bus trips around the United States.

Survivors include a sister, Dorothy Goodwin, Marshfield; nieces and nephews, Rick (Barb) Berger, Rib Lake, Mike (Audrey) Berger, Medford, Gary (Doreen) Berger, Medford, Cindy (David) Nowacki, Athens, Fred (Julie) Berger, Athens, Ed (Brenda) Stauske, Athens and Allen (Tina) Stauske, Athens; great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Louise (Norman) Berger and a brother-in-law, Thomas Goodwin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Christ United Church, Athens. Rev. Teri Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in Pioneer Cemetery, Milan. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ United Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christ United Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved