Gladys M. Schigley
Gladys M. Schigley

Marshfield - Gladys Marie Schigley, age 94, of Marshfield, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Marshfield Health Services Center.

Gladys was born on May 31, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Nick and Anna (Wedward) Grosbier. She attended Marshfield area schools and was a homemaker during her adult life.

Graveside services for Gladys will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ray Draeger officiating.

For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
