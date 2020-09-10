Gladys M. Schigley
Marshfield - Gladys Marie Schigley, age 94, of Marshfield, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Marshfield Health Services Center.
Gladys was born on May 31, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Nick and Anna (Wedward) Grosbier. She attended Marshfield area schools and was a homemaker during her adult life.
Graveside services for Gladys will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ray Draeger officiating.
