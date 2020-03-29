|
Gladys M. Zettler
Loyal - GLADYS M. ZETTLER, age 104, of Loyal, WI, passed away at Three Oaks Health Center, in Marshfield, WI, on Friday, March 27, 2020. A private family mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, in Loyal, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
Gladys Marie Reynolds was born on September 17, 1915 in the Town of Mayville, rural Dorchester, WI. She was raised in Dorchester and received her education at St. Louis Parochial School. After completing her education, Gladys worked in her father's cheese factory east of Dorchester, Bruckerville Cheese Factory, picking up can milk from local dairy's. Gladys was united in marriage on June 19, 1935 to Melvin J. Zettler at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dorchester. They moved to Loyal in 1938, where she was a homemaker and raised their children. Gladys later waitressed at Swede Neuman's Bar, in Loyal, worked at the Loyal Canning Company during the canning season, and was employed at Land O' Lakes, in Spencer, for 11 years. After her husband's death on February 8, 1977, she continued to live in Loyal until entering Three Oaks Health Center in 2017.
She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Parish Council of Catholic Women. In her spare time, Gladys loved to spend time with her family and friends, knit, crochet, and enjoyed bowling when she was younger.
Gladys is survived by one son: Gerald (Julie) Zettler of Loyal; one daughter: Judy Zettler of Loyal; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; one sister: Mary Meyer of Medford, WI; 2 brothers: Tom Reynolds and James (Leora) Reynolds, both of Dorchester; one sister-in-law: Luerelle Reynolds of Wausau, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin; her son, Theodore, on June 10, 1989; her daughter-in-law, Sandra, on September 14, 2016; 4 brothers: Alvin, Frederick, Jerome and Theodore Reynolds; and 2 sisters: Violet Rajewski and Grace Wetterau.
In lieu of flowers, Gladys' family asks that memorials be designated to St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Loyal.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020