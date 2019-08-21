|
Glenda L. Steele
Lebanon, OR - Glenda L. Steele, of Lebanon, OR, passed away suddenly, after a short illness, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the age of 55.
Born in 1963, Glenda grew up in Marshfield, WI, graduating Marshfield Senior High School in 1982. She attended UW LaCrosse for 2 years. While there, she met, and married Ron Steele in 1984.
During her marriage, she held several different jobs, before opening her own business, Steele Designs. This featured her seamstress skills, which she used to creatively design wallets, bags, and many other leather goods.
In addition, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and playing with her cats.
Glenda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Ron Steele. Glenda will also be fondly remembered by her brother, Dean (LeAnn) Fischer, niece, Talisa, and her sister, Jane Fischer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elroy and Opal Fischer.
No formal service took place, but immediate family gathered to remember Glenda. Cremation took place on August 6, 2019 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Home in Salem, OR.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 21, 2019